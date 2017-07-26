Transcript for Family grateful to nursing aide for loving care provided to deceased mother

How many of us have wanted to say thank you to a nurse, a doctor, a nurses aid? Well, tine one family and their powerful thank you. Here's David Wright. I want to read something to you, okay? Reporter: When it comes to giving paying it forward, it's hard to outdo the Wright family of Bogart, Georgia. No relation. Chris Wright's mom Judy passed away at home July 9th. It was one nursing aid in particular that touched out hearts. Reporter: They were thank ING tunde Hector for the loving care she provided that they made sure she knew it. It would be an understatement to describe tunde as amazing. She is nursing aide struggling to cover educational costs and fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse, we would love to surprise and bless her in Judy's honor so in lieu of flowers. We are asking people to donate to tunde's education so she can fulfill her calling, to know her is to love her. Wait it gets better. Reporter: The family didn't just write this to her. They posted it to a youcaring page. So tunde, we have a gift, a Reporter: Raising more than $21,000 for tunde. Giving something back to someone who gave them so much. David Wright, ABC new, New York. So incredible. Giving back. Thanks for watching. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here dorm.

