Transcript for Family's fatal plunge off California coast may have been intentional: Police

Moving on now, next to that new mysterious -- clues in that mysterious crash along California's scenic highway 1. A family of eight, including situation children, believed to have been lost, when they SUV went off the road and crashed. Tonight, a preliminary investigation suggesting it may not have been an accident after all. Here's ABC's kayna Whitworth. Reporter: Tonight, police say a family's fatal plunge off this scenic stretch of California coast appears to have been intentional. Jennifer and Sarah hart died in the crash last week along with their six adopted children. Three of those children never found. Believed to be swept out to sea. No one wants to get to the bottom of this more than the guy you're looking at right now. Why did this happen? How did this happen? Reporter: Investigators now say evidence recovered from the car indicates their SUV stopped at this gravel patch before accelerating and driving off the cliff. The car's speedometer was found stuck at 90 miles an hour on the rocks 100 feet below. Neighbors back in Oregon had recently called child protective services after one of the children told them his parents were punishing them by withholding food. One of the parents convicted of domestic assault in 2010. You know, there's a lot of people online saying that they were beautiful people, and I -- at some time, they may have been, but that is not what we saw next door. Reporter: And just days before the tragedy, child services had tried to make contact with the family, but they had already vanished. Tom, police saying they haven't found a suicide note. They're currently searching the couple's computer and iPad, and they're awaiting toxicology reports on all victims.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.