Farleigh Dickinson's class of 2017 gets huge surprise at their graduation ceremony

Bon Jovi performed for the graduating class after they won a contest run by MTV's college network.
1:03 | 05/16/17

Transcript for Farleigh Dickinson's class of 2017 gets huge surprise at their graduation ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

