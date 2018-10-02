Transcript for How fast the flu can affect a patient?

Let's turn now to deadly flu epidemic. Startling new numbers. About how dangerous and how widespread this flu season really is. Tonight, a new concern about the flu striking the same person twice. Here's ABC's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight in Texas, a special Ed teacher is fighting for her life after getting two different strains of the flu at the same time. And he said if she recovered from this, she could live a pretty Normal life. But he didn't know if she would pull through it. Reporter: 35-year-old crystal Whitley got a flu shot in October after giving birth to her son. She has no underlying health issues but two weeks ago she got the flu, then pneumonia in both lungs, and now a staph infection. She was able to mouth the words "I love you" and she kind of puckered her lips a little bit and blew me a kiss. Reporter: The CDC now warning people, even if you've had the flu once you could still get a second strain. Type a cases are more than last year. But when you put a and B together you have a lot of sick people in the community. Reporter: The governor of new York declaring a public health emergency triggering free flu shots events to make sure people get vaccinated. Is your dad making you do it or you just want to do it on your own? I want to do it on my own. Reporter: Tom and Jake handschuh, father and son, came together to get their shots. My wife got it done because she just got finished with radiation chemo and they wanted to give her the shot so I figured let me do that too. Reporter: Doctors saying they still haven't seen the peak of this flu season. Each week seeing more flu cases thatten the week before. Tom. Eva pilgrim for us tonight. Thank you.

