Transcript for Father and daughter fighting for their lives after suspected poisoning

Next, to that new surveillance video now emerging tonight amid this question. Was it a Russian poison plot? A former Russian spy in critical condition tonight, his daughter also critically ill. And now, that video believed to be of them in the moments before, when this was done in the uk to them. Here's ABC's chief foreign correspondent Terry Moran from London tonight. Reporter: This grainy security camera video is believed to show a father and daughter just before they collapsed from a suspected poisoning in the English town of Salisbury. Her eyes were just completely white, they were wide open but just white and frothing at the mouth. Then the man went stiff. His arms stopped moving, but he's still looking dead straight. Reporter: The man, sergei skripal, is a former Russian army colonel convicted in 2004 in Moscow for spying for Britain. He and his daughter, yulia, are both now fighting for their lives. Our focus is establishing what has caused these people to become critically ill. Development, two police officers and up to ten others at the scene were hospitalized after suffering rashes, wheezing and vomiting. The incident, strikingly similar to the killing of Russian dissident Alexander litvinenko, pois poisoned in 2006. A British inquiry determining that Russian president Vladimir Putin probably approved the murder. Another opponent of Putin, ukraininan politician Viktor yuschenko, barely survived a massive dioxin poisoning in 2004. Skripal was released from P as part of a spy swap that included Anna Chapman, the glamorous Russian agent arrested in the U.S. In 2010. British counterterrorism authorities are now leading the skripal investigation, but right now, for all the suspicions of Russia involvement, no one really knolls what's going on here. David? Terry Moran from London tonight.

