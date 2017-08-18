Transcript for Father and daughter kicked off a Frontier flight

We turn next tonight to a father and daughter kicked off a plane for what they say was a private conversation criticizing the airline. Tonight, the airline is responding. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: A nearly seven-hour frontier airlines delay in Orlando. And then this. You're going to call the police? Reporter: A father and daughter headed to visit a sick relative. This is loathsome. Absolutely loathsome. Beyond the pale. Reporter: Ordered to get off the aircraft, applause they say in support of them. All say from a private conversation, they say. The daughter calling it her worst flying experience. Listening to our conversation heard that I was saying that these employees look like they are terrified. Reporter: Was it an overbearing flight attendant? Frontier says no, the passengers were loud and rude, adding in a statement, "The behaviors and comments exhibited by these passengers prior to departure were inappropriate." Frontier says its account is backed up by the passengers, and says the applause was for the passengers' removal. Thank you.

