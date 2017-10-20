Transcript for Father of 4 killed on Michigan highway after thrown rock smashes through windshield

To the "Index." The father of four killed on a highway near Flint. Kenneth white was struck by a rock thrown from an overpass on interstate 75. He was riding the passenger seat when the rock smashed through the windshield. Police with several teens in custody. Authorities reminding everyone this is no prank, this could be deadly. Severe weather, our weather team tracking dangerous storms that could hit from Texas up through Minnesota. 19 million Americans at risk. Powerful thunderstorms packing strong winds. Large hail, possible tornados right through the nation's mid section. Actress Julia louis-dreyfus diagnosed cancer posted an Instagram appearing with a painted on mustache saying finito. That's all she said. Making it clear she's going to fight this and we continue to root her on tonight.

