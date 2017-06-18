Transcript for Father's son gets a new heart

Finally tonight, one dad's epic father's day. His brave little boy has a new heart. And as Gloria Riviera tells us, there's a lot of love to go around. Reporter: When 5-year-old Ari Schultz heard from dad he was finally getting a new heart, it was almost too much. I think they found one, and it might be perfect for you. What do you think? They found one? Yeah, they did! What do you think? Great! Reporter: This hockey, baseball and golf obsessed boy, with the megawatt smile. Finally off the transplant list after 211 days. When am I going to get it? Are they gonna find a good spot to put it? Are they going to poke me? Reporter: Diagnosed with a bad heart before he was even born. Ari's biggest battle came when his tiny body rejected the new heart. It stopped beating for nearly 36 hours. So Ari dug in, and fought hard. After 189 days -- 189 days? That's crazy! Reporter: -- Ari left the hospital. And went home. Hi, Ari. Reporter: Ari's dad wrote, his son is one of the rare few to live, unbelievably. I'm safe. Reporter: This father's day, they celebrated that on the golf course. Gloria Riviera, ABC news, Washington. Happy father's day to the dads out there. And all the dads right here at ABC. I'm Cecilia Vega. Have a great night.

