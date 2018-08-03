Transcript for FBI investigating police beating of unarmed man accused of jaywalking

tonight tot growing outrage in ashville, North Carolina after the violent altercation between police officers and a man accused of jaywalking. The officer's bodycam video showing the man ordered to put his hands behind his back. He resists. Before it was over, he was beaten, tasered and charged. Tonight, the FBI is now on the case and ABC's Steve osunsami is in ashville with difficult images tonight. Y'all ain't got nothing better to do. Put your hands behind your back. Don't, don't. Do not. Stop. Drop the back. Reporter: The police beat-down that's about to happen to johi meany rush, seen here on a late night in Asheville, iso shocking even the police chief says she is willing to step down tonight. What's funny is you're going to get Up hardcore. Reporter: That's the voice of former officer Chris Hickman, who's running and is wearing the body camera, and is heard promising to make the beating a good one. The video was first published by the citizens times newspaper. You see Hickman punching rush's face into the asphalt while another white officer, trainee verino rugeirro watches. I can't! I can't. I can't breathe. I can't breathe. Reporter: And as rush is saying he can't breathe, officer Hickman shoots him with a stun gun. Ow, ow! Lie down flat. I can't. I can't. I can't, I can't! Reporter: This is in August and started because they say he was jaywalking. Hickman resigned in January. All this over you getting a ticket? Now it's serious, bro. Reporter: Yes, it's incredibly serious. The FBI is investigating tonight, and now the police chief is having to face angry citizens and explain why it took months to do anything. Rush was unarmed. This is not about police brutality. This is about a system that is brutalizing us. Reporter: She's offered to step down if it will help. The whole thing is bad. When you watch the video, I have the same reaction as probably you did)when you watched it. It's just a terrible, egregious case. And Steve osunsami with us tonight from ascheville, and we know charges against the victim have been dropped, but the police chief is calling this case egregious, and offering to step down. Why did it take so long for the department to take action in this? Reporter: The police chief is putting the blame at the feet of her supervise who she said reviewed the incident, but not the video. It appears the other officer has seen no discipline so far, David. Reviewing the incident, but not the video. Steve, our thanks to you.

