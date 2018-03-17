Transcript for FBI warns about 'virtual kidnapping' especially around Spring Break

Back now with a warning for parents and a new scam involving kidnapping. Here's ABC's Zachary kiesch. I'm gonna kill your son. Reporter: Your heard it right. I heard a young girl and she was screaming, mom, mom, help me. A man got on the phone, is this Kelly? We have Rebecca. Reporter: Kelly Nelson says that call came from a blocked number. The man on the other end, claiming to have kidnapped her 13-year-old daughter. He demanded $500, or else. She kept the scammer on the phone, while her husband called to make sure their daughter was okay. I was just in panic mode. Reporter: It happened to this St. Louis mom last year, too. I'm going to kill her if you hang up on me. She's dead. Reporter: She ended up wiring $5,000 to the scammer. Her daughter was never in any real danger. These women aren't alone. The FBI is warning folks about what they call virtual kidnapping. Spring break is an ideal time to run these virtual kidnappings. In reality kids may be difficult to get ahold of. Reporter: If you get one of these calls, demand proof that the kidnap person is present and try texting your loved one while you're on the phone with the scammer and most importantly call the police. Experts tell us, watch what you post on social media. Got to be so careful. Terrifying scam. Up next, the game everyone

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.