FCC to crack down on robocalls to cellphones and landlines

More
Regulators are moving to let phone companies target and block those calls from ever reaching your phone.
1:18 | 03/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FCC to crack down on robocalls to cellphones and landlines

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46337278,"title":"FCC to crack down on robocalls to cellphones and landlines","duration":"1:18","description":"Regulators are moving to let phone companies target and block those calls from ever reaching your phone.","url":"/WNT/video/fcc-crack-robocalls-cellphones-landlines-46337278","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.