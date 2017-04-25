Transcript for FDA cracks down on fake products to treat cancer

To the "Index" of other news tonight. The deadly police chase in southern California. Two suspected car thieves trying to outrun police from Long Beach to bellflower, speeding up to 90 miles an hour. Police recovering a handgun they say was tossed out the window. The suspect turning onto a dead end street. Police opening fire when a suspect began driving towards their cruisers. The driver was killed. The other suspect, under arrest. To the deadly plane crash in Connecticut. The pilot was killed, his 21-year-old son crawling from the wreckage. Police say the father and son were practicing landings. The NTSB and FAA both investigating. And the fda warning 14 companies that make claims about preventing cancer. They have 15 days to respond or risk heavy fines or possible criminal charges. And one of NASCAR's most popular drivers, Dale Earnhardt Jr., retiring after this season. Saying I want to go out on my

