Fear of war constant in South Korea

More
With the uneasiness between North Korea and the US, the South Korean military has made preparations for an attack, including artillery, barriers and barricades.
3:00 | 01/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fear of war constant in South Korea

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52198849,"title":"Fear of war constant in South Korea","duration":"3:00","description":"With the uneasiness between North Korea and the US, the South Korean military has made preparations for an attack, including artillery, barriers and barricades. ","url":"/WNT/video/fear-war-constant-south-korea-52198849","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.