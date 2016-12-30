Transcript for Final Hours of 2016 End With a Heavy Winter Blast

Now to the winter blast in the final hours of 2016. In Buffalo, buried by lake effect snow. And in New York City, the famous crystal ball hoisted above times square. Tonight, it's the temperature that's dropping. Here's Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, new England digging out from a massive winter storm. High winds and powerful bands of snow, as the system rapidly intensified. More than two feet in parts of Maine downing power lines. At one point as many as 100,000 homes and businesses left in the dark. We have no electricity. But we're digging out. Reporter: Parked cars looked like igloos, covered in snow. Many vehicles on the road wound up sliding off in the icy conditions. In Vermont, at least one man killed in a wreck. And a total whiteout at the top of New Hampshire's mt. Washington. In Massachusetts, northampton superintendent Richard parasiliti Jr., trying to keep his plows ahead of the snow. It's been nonstop. It's been a little hectic here. Reporter: So many braving the blast, all of this leading up to a busy holiday weekend where millions will take to the road. Adrienne Bankert, ABC news, northampton, Massachusetts. Thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, in times square, with the new year's eve forecast. It's been cold and windy all day long in times square. Some snow showers streaming off the great Lakes. As the crowds get going in anticipation of 2017. Tomorrow, another system come through, mostly in Boston and new England with some showers. Look for rain across Atlanta and New Orleans. And in times square, it will be a lot more busy tomorrow for sure. Tom? Thank you. And in Denver, a ski lift fall by a mother and her

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.