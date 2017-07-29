Transcript for Fire at outdoor music festival in Barcelona forces 20,000 people to evacuate

Time now for ourndex. And the raging blaze in Barcelona, some 20,000 people forced to evacuate a popular outdoor music festival. Those fires breaking out on stage. So far no injuries reported. And back here at home, a the coroner's preliminary finding that 19-year-old died of blunt force trauma after he was hurled from the fire ball ride. At least seven other riders were injured. And a warning when you're at the atm. Police in Fairfax, Virginia, on the hunt for this suspect sneaking up on atm customers. That suspect shoving a woman out of the way. The customer fighting back. The crook seen climbing into another customer's front seat. And the unusual and desperate call to 911 east of Cleveland. I have a boa constrictor struck to my -- my face. You have a what sf. Boa constrictor. That's right. The woman known for having nearly a dozen pet snakes was attacked by one in her driveway. A firefighter was able to free her. The woman was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Up next the remarkable

