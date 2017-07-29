-
Now Playing: Train crash in Barcelona station leaves dozens injured
-
Now Playing: Dozens hospitalized during Florida's music festival
-
Now Playing: Fyre Festival organizer: We took 'a big risk' and failed
-
Now Playing: Ohio State Fair reopens after 18-year-old's death
-
Now Playing: Survivors of the Ohio State Fair deadly accident speak out
-
Now Playing: Police: Stolen backhoe used in 'extreme attempt' to rob ATM
-
Now Playing: Snake slithers up man's car while driving
-
Now Playing: Snake slithers onto moving car hood in Texas
-
Now Playing: Two officers allow a teen to drink substance at the Mexican border
-
Now Playing: Arrests made in suspected terror plot in Australia
-
Now Playing: North Korea launch indicates the whole US potentially in range
-
Now Playing: Fire at outdoor music festival in Barcelona forces 20,000 people to evacuate
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches another intercontinental ballistic missile
-
Now Playing: North Korea's latest missile launch splashes down in the Sea of Japan
-
Now Playing: Charlie Gard, baby at center of end-of-life debate, has died
-
Now Playing: ISIS brides and the countless families caught in Syria's civil war
-
Now Playing: The volunteer army fighting ISIS in Raqqa, Syria
-
Now Playing: 'Belief allows us to move forward,' said one female soldier in battle against ISIS
-
Now Playing: 9 starving animals rescued from abandoned zoo in war-torn Aleppo, but more remain trapped
-
Now Playing: Hauntingly huge spider spotted in Australia