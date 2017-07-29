Fire at outdoor music festival in Barcelona forces 20,000 people to evacuate

More
ABC News' Tom Llamas reports the stories people are buzzing about.
1:11 | 07/29/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire at outdoor music festival in Barcelona forces 20,000 people to evacuate
Time now for ourndex. And the raging blaze in Barcelona, some 20,000 people forced to evacuate a popular outdoor music festival. Those fires breaking out on stage. So far no injuries reported. And back here at home, a the coroner's preliminary finding that 19-year-old died of blunt force trauma after he was hurled from the fire ball ride. At least seven other riders were injured. And a warning when you're at the atm. Police in Fairfax, Virginia, on the hunt for this suspect sneaking up on atm customers. That suspect shoving a woman out of the way. The customer fighting back. The crook seen climbing into another customer's front seat. And the unusual and desperate call to 911 east of Cleveland. I have a boa constrictor struck to my -- my face. You have a what sf. Boa constrictor. That's right. The woman known for having nearly a dozen pet snakes was attacked by one in her driveway. A firefighter was able to free her. The woman was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries. Up next the remarkable

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

