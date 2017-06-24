Transcript for Fire sweeps through Washington, D.C., apartment

A huge fire sweeping through an apartment building in Washington, D.C., the fire breaking out in the four-story building early this morning. Some residents jumping from windows to escape. Firefighters rescuing at least a dozen people by ladder, including children. Four firefighters and a resident were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Now to an Alabama man shot while on vacation with his family, Kevin Newman shot once in what police are calling a robbery. He was flown to a hospital for emergency surgery. He's on a ventilator tonight. No arrests so far in that shooting. And a hiker missing five days in the Montana wilderness is safe and sound tonight. He got lost during a hike on Monday. He was able to survive without proper food, water and shelter until rescuers finally found him yesterday. Ironic part of this story, the 21-year-old was taking a course on how to be a backcountry guide. And finally, if Kanye west follows through with plans to run for president his wife is ready. Kim Kardashian reportedly buying Jackie Kennedy's Cartier watch. At an auction in New York. The price, $379,000. That's more than triple the estimated price. Up next, a brave 4-year-old. Saves her mother.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.