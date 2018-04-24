Firefighter rappels from roof to save workers after scaffold collapse

More
Two workers were captured on video, hanging from harnesses on the side of a building.
0:13 | 04/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighter rappels from roof to save workers after scaffold collapse
The scaffold collapse in palmetto bay Florida two workers dangling from the side of a four story building hanging from their safety harnesses. Firefighter mekki Castro repelling from the roof she helped lower both workers to safety doing one at a time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54705461,"title":"Firefighter rappels from roof to save workers after scaffold collapse","duration":"0:13","description":"Two workers were captured on video, hanging from harnesses on the side of a building.","url":"/WNT/video/firefighter-rappels-roof-save-workers-scaffold-collapse-54705461","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.