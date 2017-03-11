Transcript for 6 firefighters in Miami have been fired for harassing co-worker

There's more to know. To the "Index" and other news, six firefighters fired in Miami accused of hanging a noous with vulgar pictures drawn on to the images. The victim a 17 year veteran tells our Miami affiliate he was disgusted and appalled. The firefighters have ten days to dispute their termination. The 13-year-old car jacker holding a 67-year-old woman hostage. Threatening to shoot her while she's on the phone with 911. Officers using a hit maneuver to stop the car. The victim is okay tonight. Scientists issuing a new report on climate change finding global warming is largely manmade blaming in part the burning of fossil fuels and to blame for record high temperatures and the growing frequency of floods, hurricanes and heat waves. Twitter explaining why the president's Twitter page went dark. It was disabled last night displaying the message sorry, that page doesn't exist. Twitter blaming an employee working on their last night saying inadvertently doing it and now they have put new safe guards in place to prevent it from happening again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.