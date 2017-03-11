-
Now Playing: 6 Miami firefighters fired for draping noose over black colleague's family photo, officials say
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old saves sister from alleged carjacker
-
Now Playing: What is global warming?
-
Now Playing: NYC remains strong after deadly truck attack
-
Now Playing: 6 firefighters in Miami have been fired for harassing co-worker
-
Now Playing: A look at ISIS recruitment tactics in America
-
Now Playing: Military judge sentences Bergdahl to no prison time, Trump calls the decision a 'disgrace'
-
Now Playing: Example of a counter-narrative ad from Google's 'redirect' initiative
-
Now Playing: Thousands attend victory parade for Houston Astros
-
Now Playing: Meet some of the inspiring NYC Marathon competitors
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old with terminal cancer asks for cards to celebrate last Christmas
-
Now Playing: Widow pleads for Detroit suspect to turn themselves in
-
Now Playing: Bowe Bergdahl will receive no prison time, judge rules
-
Now Playing: Hockey-obsessed boy who lost foot to cancer back on the ice
-
Now Playing: ISIS claims responsibility for NYC truck attack
-
Now Playing: A closer look at the TeloYears test
-
Now Playing: Couple emotional, speechless after dramatic 'GMA' hair makeovers
-
Now Playing: 'Star Wars' augmented reality game debuts
-
Now Playing: 3 woman get major hair makeovers live on 'GMA'