Transcript for More fires erupt in California

We turn next here to California, as firefighters make progress on the devastating wildfires. There are now new fires emerging. A wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz mountains tonight. Families forced to evacuate. Five firefighters injured. And tonight, a closeup vie P view here of the terrifying hours in that devastating fire in Santa Rosa, as flames surrounded a hospital, staff rushing patients to safety. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Let's go! Reporter: As a firestorm closed in on Santa Rosa, not even hospitals were safe. Patients, many on gurneys, wheeled to safety. At Sutter Santa Rosa regional, Nicole veum was in the middle of giving birth, when word came to evacuate all 77 patients. The exodus seen in newly released sort vecurity video. You just have a lot of faith. The firemen are going to come, and they could not. They were overwhelmed. Reporter: Kelsey Claybrook helped knock down flames advancing on a huge tank of highly flammable oxygen. We were afraid that if it hit the tank, the building would go, our guys inside would go and that would be a real "Oh, no" moment. Reporter: Dr. Scott Witt raced from home on his motorcycle, helping evacuate eight babies in intensive care. We talk and plan abouthese kinds of things, but we don't have to think that often about moving everybody at once. Reporter: The staff worked even as many of their own homes, including Dr. Witt's burned to the ground. We believe over 30 physicians at this facility lost their homes, as well as over 40 staff members. Reporter: Tonight, Nicole, his Ben and new son Adrian, all doing fine. So, let's get to Clayton Sandell with us live tonight from that hospital in Santa Rosa. Clayton, some progress on the fires, but till very much a battle there. Reporter: It's mostly good news. Containment numbers are up, and there is some rain in the forecast. As for that hospital, you can see from this melted sign here just how intense the flames got. But tonight, this hospital, David, is open for business. And they will take the rain after more than a week of this.

