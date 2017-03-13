Transcript for Flight attendant finds a lifesaving donor 30,000 feet in the air

become our second family. Especially in moments of need. Tonight, the captain, her gift and the news coming in now. Hey guys. It's Jenny. Reporter: Jenny Stansel has been battling chronic kidney disease for 15 years. It was about a year ago she had to go on So first, I don my mask. Reporter: This is her routine every night. I'm hooked to this baby 10.5 hours a night, and it's basically keeping me alive. Reporter: Showing us her steps, her new Normal. It's a far cry from her life as a flight attendant for Alaska airlines. The 38-year-old mom of three says she was able to power through most days until last March. I actually had to take a passenger seat on my last flight because I was so ill. Reporter: That's when she learned she'd need a kidney transplant. The search began, but it turned out she didn't have to look much further than the cockpit. Captain Jodi harskamp met Jenny when tragedy struck her family a few years ago, days before Christmas. Her home caught fire. That flight attendant was right there. Jenny was one of the first people to show up. She made a lasagna from scratch and she said, you don't know me, but here's some love. Reporter: A friendship was born. A lot of people say, "Kidney for lasagna, that's a huge trade." It was made with love. It was really good lasagna. It was! Reporter: And this evening, their doctors are happy to report it was a success. Both recovering at the Swedish organ transplant center in Seattle. If I can provide just a little happiness and a little life -- Life. Well, yeah. She gets to live. Pretty fair trade, right? We're happy for Jenny tonight. Don't forget "Gma" on the blizzard as it hits From Boston's news later.

