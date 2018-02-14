Transcript for Florida jury takes 14 minutes to convict man in 8-year-old's brutal slaying

To the index of other news tonight. The jury deciding quickly in the kidnapping and murder trial of an 8-year-old girl. A jury in Florida taking just 14 minutes to convict Donald Smith in the brutal abduction, assault and killing of cherish P peywinkle. Surveillance video showing him walking out of the store with the girl. He passes a possible death sentence now. The desperate search for a missing 4-year-old girl in south Carolina. Police and firefighters searching for Heidi Todd, reported missing on Tuesday. Authorities say her mother was brutally beaten and hospitalized. The FBI offering a $10,000 reward for any information tonight. There's news about that midair scare after taking off from California, bound for Hawaii. The united airlines flight from San Francisco to Honolulu, the engine falling apart above the pacific. Passengers, can you hear them shouting, brace, brace, after the cruel warned them about the emergency landing that was coming.

