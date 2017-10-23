Transcript for 3 Florida murders in 11 days

We move onto other news this even, and to the killer on the loose in a Florida neighborhood. Three murders in ten days now. And blipolice are ask youing if your help in identifying this person, they want to talk to him. Tonight, neighbors are being told to not go out alone. And ABC's Victor Oquendo is in Tampa. Reporter: The manhunt for a possible serial killer intensifying tonight. Whoever did this was able to sneak up on them and murder them. Reporter: Tampa police in inundating the Seminole heights area. Leave their porch lights on. Be very observant of their surroundings. Reporter: This grainy surveillance video is their only lead, showing a person of interest. Police not releasing much information about evidence but insisting the killings are connected. I assure you that they are related, they're linked. Reporter: Three people gunned down in ten days, less than half a mile apart. Two of the three victims, Benjamin Mitchell and Anthony naiboa killed near bus stops. Naiboa just happened to take the wrong bus home when he was murdered last Thursday. The transit authority has since altered its routes. The other victim, Monica Hoffa, was walking to a friend's home. Her body discovered in an empty lot, hidden in high grass. We don't want Monica to be forgotten, but we don't want everybody to forget there's two other families. Reporter: Memorials for the victims line the streets, marking the spots where they died. They were killing him just for nothing. Just for fun. I step right on his blood right here. Right here is his blood. Victor Oquendo live tonight from Tampa. And Victor, these were strong words from the police today, warning that the streets are too dangerous to travel alone? Reporter: David, because this killer attacked people who were alone, police are urging everyone to stay in groups. The chief adding, anyone who is alone is a potential victim or a suspect. They're now getting ready to brief this very concerned community at this school behind me. David? Very tense nights in Tampa. Victor, thank you.

