Transcript for Tropical storm forms in the Gulf of Mexico

on the gulf tonight. The New Orleans, the bulls eye on tropical storm Cindy. The Louisiana National Guard ready. The water spout already reaching the coast of Florida. Part of the system already stretching up the coast at this hour. Eva pilgrim from New Orleans where they are bracing for impact tonight. Reporter: Tonight, residents along the gulf coast already feeling the effects of tropical storm Cindy, heavy rain, and waterspouts off Florida beaches. Flags are red, nobody can go in the ocean today. Reporter: And miles off the Louisiana coast -- It's blowing bad out here. Reporter: Oil companies working to get workers off those oil rigs. In New Orleans, officials watching the storm's every move. The impacts could really shift if that storm moves 20, 30 miles in either direction. Reporter: The big fear, flooding. It is a serious event that's not only going to bring us rain and wind, but it's going to bring us water. Reporter: In St. Paul parish, they are building up the homes. You can see they're actually building a levee, an actual wall 4 1/2 feet up to keep the water from getting into this neighborhood. Take a look at the water already. It's up to the edge of the bank. Residents like eleno Rodriguez taking no chances. When I look at the weather map and what it looks like, it's not good. Reporter: That tropical moisture stretching all the way to Georgia, dozens evacuated from this flooded area in gwinnette county. Eva pilgrim joins us tonight from St. Paul's parish. And the barrier is nearly a mile long, Eva? Reporter: That's right, David. They will be working through the night to make sure this is ready. It's been raining here all month. The ground is already saturated so real concern where the rain is going to go. David? We are thinking about the people in New Orleans tonight and across the gulf. Let's get to rob Marciano with a track of this thing. Rob? Hey, not a hurricane but it is a large storm. Look how far north and east the storm extends. It's 200 miles from the coast and it's not moving. We do forecast it to move. Tropical storm warnings through galveston. It Manges it across the Texas border early Thursday morning. Look at the amount of rain. Could see a foot or more. That is high risk for flash flooding over the next two days. Folks should be ready to move to high ground. We know you will be watching. Rob, thank you. You are tracking the worst heat wave of the season so far. Breaking records in the west tonight. Sparking fires in California. This one in big bear and at wlooes two dozen flights have been canceled in Phoenix. 119 degrees there. That is a new record for the day. We will stay on that as well.

