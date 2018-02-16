-
Now Playing: 'Today is a day of healing, today is a day of mourning,' Florida sheriff says
-
Now Playing: Victims of Parkland, Florida, school shooting named
-
Now Playing: Florida sheriff honors 17 victims of deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Winter storm warnings issued from the Rockies to the Northeast
-
Now Playing: FBI admits it dropped the ball after being warned about school shooting suspect
-
Now Playing: Flu vaccine as high as 59% effective for children 6 months to 8 years old: CDC
-
Now Playing: Trump faces allegations of a 9-month affair with a Playboy Playmate
-
Now Playing: Congressional candidate sticks with AR-15 raffle despite Florida school shooting
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: George Stephanopoulos announces James Comey interview
-
Now Playing: Special counsel announces indictment against Russian nationals
-
Now Playing: Dad of teen killed in shooting: 'Hold your kids'
-
Now Playing: Video shows inmates cheering for suspected Chicago cop killer
-
Now Playing: Ronan Farrow talks bombshell report alleging Trump affair with ex-Playmate
-
Now Playing: Gun control: 'The View' discusses talk vs. action in D.C.
-
Now Playing: Florida senator to Trump: 'Listen to the kids'
-
Now Playing: Schools closed in one town due to 'security threat'
-
Now Playing: Why woman says she pleaded guilty in fiance's kayak death
-
Now Playing: Ex-Playboy model reportedly paid to keep quiet about alleged affair with Trump
-
Now Playing: President Trump addresses school shooting, plans a visit to Parkland, Fla.
-
Now Playing: Players and coaches share memories of 'hero' football coach