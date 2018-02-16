Florida sheriff honors 17 victims of deadly school shooting

More
He called each student, teacher and coach by their name.
1:02 | 02/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Florida sheriff honors 17 victims of deadly school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53155735,"title":"Florida sheriff honors 17 victims of deadly school shooting","duration":"1:02","description":"He called each student, teacher and coach by their name.","url":"/WNT/video/florida-sheriff-honors-17-victims-deadly-school-shooting-53155735","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.