Footage shows woman shopping hours before plunge that killed family

Authorities believe she intentionally drove off a cliff.
0:21 | 04/04/18

Footage shows woman shopping hours before plunge that killed family
And new developments in the mysterious crash killing of Stanley and eight in Westport California. Police Leigh Jennifer Hart was sealed surveillance buying groceries in Fort Bragg hours before Biden off a cliff. Authorities suggest the crash was intentional part killing herself a wife and their six adopted children. Police searching for three children still missing and presumed dead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

