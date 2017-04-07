Transcript for Fourth of July steals and deals

Back now with those fourth of July steals and deals. Bargains expected to continue even after the holiday. It's your money. Here's ABC's Mara schiavocampo. Reporter: After the barbecues -- bargains! Fourth of July sales now kicking off some of the best deals of the year. I'm definitely going to get out and start shopping. I got as much as I can, but I have to go back and get some more. Reporter: Retailers launching sizzling sales to clear out much needed space. Right now is a big time for sales, because a lot of the stores are switching over their merchandise, to get ready for back to school. Reporter: The most heavily discounted items? Outdoor gear, like tents and hiking equipment, clothing and bathing suits. At old Navy, the entire Stor 60% off. And at k-mart, discounts in all categories. Amazon is already slashing prices in the run up to July 11th's prime day, when members will see hundreds of thousands of items marked down. So it's not too late? Not too late. You can still get out there and still get that discount. Reporter: Some of the steepest discounts still to come. Overall, sales are expected to get even better after the holiday. With outdoor furniture likely going on sale towards the end of the summer.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.