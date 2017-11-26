Transcript for Franken gives interview for first time since allegations surfaced

We begin with the breaking news, Al Franken speaking with reporters for the first time since the allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced. The Minnesota Democrat saying he's embarrassed and ashamed over the accusations and he's heading back to work tomorrow to regain the trust of the people he let down. This, as word emerged that congressman John Conyers is stepping aside from the house judiciary committee. Over complaints about his conduct. Here's Gloria Riviera. Reporter: Tonight, senator Al Franken facing questions for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations against him. This interview to air tonight on Minnesota station WCCO. I have a long way back, I have a long way back to win back the trust of the people of Minnesota. I've let the people down. Reporter: Four women have accused the Minnesota Democrat of inappropriate touching. Franken also spoke with Minnesota public radio. This whole thing has been embarrassing and it's been difficult. This has been a shock to me. I would never intentionally do that. Reporter: Two of the women claim he groped their backsides during a campaign photo op at a state fair. I take photographs at the state fair with thousands of people. I am someone who hugs people. Reporter: But Lindsay Menz did not think the contact was incidental. Al Franken pulled me in towards him and put his hand on my rear. Reporter: Leeann tweeden, in this photo, was the first woman to come forward. Franken calling it -- Inexcusable, I am ashamed of that photo. She didn't have any ability to consent, she had every right to feel violated by that photo. Reporter: Franken says he is not resigning and will fully cooperate with the ethics committee investigation. Also dogged by accusations of sexual harassment, long-serving civil rights advocate, Michigan representative John Conyers. Former staffer Melanie Sloan says she was repeatedly berated and belittled by him. I walked into his office having been called up to brief him on something and he was walking around in his underwear. Reporter: In a statement, Conyers says he will step down as a ranking member on the house judiciary committee, but not give up his seat. "I deny these allegations," he said. "I very much look forward to vindicating myself." Longtime ally democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, still standing by Conyers. We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused, was it one accusation or two? I think there has to be. John Conyers is an icon in our country. And Gloria joins us live. Congresswoman Pelosi called on Roy Moore to take himself out of the race. We just heard her say Conyers deserves due process. Reporter: That's right. One difference is that in Moore's case, a minor is involved. For Conyers, Pelosi says zero tolerance means consequences and a full investigation should go forward. Gloria, thank you. Let's turn to the senate race in Alabama.

