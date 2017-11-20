Transcript for Freed from Taliban, Caitlan and Joshua Boyle speak out about time in captivity

In her first television interview, describing the steps they took to protect their children and how their children are now adjusting to freedom. ABC's chief investigative correspondent tonight Brian Ross tonight, asking the question, what were they doing in Afghanistan when they were captured? Reporter: Everything is new now for these children. Playgrounds, sunlight, real toys, pizza. Until just a few weeks ago, they were being held hostage with their parents by the Taliban. Born in captivity. We can only ask and pray that somebody will recognize the atrocities these men carry out against us. Reporter: Their parents, American mother Catt Lynn catlin Boyle and father Joshua had been kidnapped five years ago when they traveled to Afghanistan, she was six months pregnant, somehow thinking they would be safe. Tonight, they tell ABC news nothing could have been further from the truth. I was shackled the entire five years, every day. Reporter: Caitlan, still wearing a hijab, told us the guards sexually assaulted her, and beat all of them regularly, including their eldest son, now 4, najaeshi, even as she tried to protect him. That's how I would get beaten or hit or thrown on the ground Reporter: And she described how she tried to give her children as Normal a life as possible. We would just teach them to use things like bottle caps, or bits of cardboard and tell them like, these are toys. My wish for them now is that, they never have to face fear in their lives again. Reporter: Her father in Pennsylvania has yet to see his daughter, still unable to understand how her husband got her into the situation, a question that Joshua Boyle would not answer for us. What were you thinking when you took your wife there in the first place? Silence. And Brian Ross with us now. So, what is the answer to that question? Reporter: Well, David, they said they went to help villagers in that war torn area. They found out very quickly it did not. Brian Ross and your team and your exclusive reporting. You'll have much more coming up tonight on "Nightline." More of that interview. We hope you'll watch later tonight after Jimmy Kimmel of set your DVR.

