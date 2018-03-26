Transcript for FTC investigating Facebook's privacy practices

Next tonight, the new and alarming headline for many, is facebookkeeping track of your phone calls and your text messages? It turns out, it depends on what kind of phone you have, and what you've clicked in your profile. Here's ABC's chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis tonight. Reporter: Tonight, Facebook under fire. The ftc now investigating the company's privacy practices and 37 attorneys general turning up the heat, demanding the social network updates users with easier ways to control their accounts. This was a major breach of trust, and I'm really sorry that this happened. Reporter: CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologizing last week, after the private data of 50 million users was allegedly collected by the firm Cambridge analytica. Our responsibility now is to make sure this doesn't happen again. Reporter: Over the weekend, even taking out full-page ads in newspapers across the country. "We have a responsibility to protect your information, if we can't, we don't deserve it." And tonight, more questions about all that information Facebook has been collecting. The company now acknowledges messenger and facelook lite users with android phones who have uploaded contacts and chosen to opt-inned a their call and text history logged. Like Dylan Mckay, showing a full call log from his phone. Rebecca is with us tonight. How do you check if you are given Facebook access to the calls at you've made? Reporter: So, David, wasn't to open that messenger app on your android phone, click on your profile picture, then click people. That will bring you to this screen. And you want to make sure that sync contacts, you see it there in red, is turned to off. If it's turned to on, you have opted in. Now, Facebook says they do not collect the content of those calls, but David, they are tracking that history, if you've opted in. The history of the call, the length of the call and we know we went through those instructions fairly quickly, we'll post it right off the news to help you out. Thank you.

