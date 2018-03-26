Transcript for Gas leak likely responsible for deaths of Iowa family in Mexico: Official

Next toght, to that vacation horror story. The family of four discovered dead in the condo that they had rented in Mexico. The family was from Iowa. They had texted the grandmother early on in the trip, saying they arrived, but she never heard from them again. Tonight here, what the autopsy now reveals, and here's ABC's Victor Oquendo. Reporter: Officials now saying a gas leak is likely responsible for the death of an Iowa family of four, vacationing in a Mexican condo. Firefighters can be seen here examining pipes for the cause. Now, a Mexican prosecutor says that the water heater was leaking gas, maybe from use, or lack of maintenance. Kevin sharp, his wife Amy, and their children sterling and Adriana, letting family know they arrived safely, texts their grandmother, "We made it to condo." The grandmother responding, "Good, I bet kids are excited." It was the last time they would be heard from. When they found them, both kids looked like they were watching TV and the parents were in the bed watching TV. Reporter: The sharps renting the space through the website vrbo. The company telling ABC news they do not represent the ownerle of the condo and have repro removed the property from their site. The fact is, when you stay in somebody else's home, whether it's a rental, even if you are just visiting friends, you don't get the same safety precautions or protections that you have in a hotel room. But this is growing in popularity, and so Victor joining us live. Some authorities are now suggesting that if you are staying in a rental on vacation, if there are precautions you can take? Reporter: David, some experts say you should go as far as bringing your own carbon monoxide and smoke detector with you when you travel. They al+o recommend going and checking to see what kind of safety equipment, fire extinguishers or alarms that rental has. David? Victor, thank you.

