Transcript for Gas leak turns into a deadly home explosion

Next to the neighborhood rocked by a deadly explosion. A home blown to splinters in the sudden blast just before workers were called to the scene to repair a gas leak. One of the workers did not survive. Three others injured. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, piles of debris, the only remnants of a Pennsylvania home leveled by a powerful and deadly explosion. The moment caught in these photos. Disaster striking as workers tried to plug a gas leak. We just got an explosion. Reporter: The force of the blast killing one worker, injuring three others. This video showing the immediate aftermath. A plume of smoke rising into the air where this white house once stood. Gas leaks causing more than 40 explosions across the country so far this year. Just last month, this home in New Jersey blown to pieces. That same day, two houses in Chicago flattened. In both cases, the people inside narrowly escaping. A neighbor smelled gas and called the utility company. Workers warned the woman inside,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.