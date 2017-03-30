General Mike Flynn sought immunity in exchange for testimony

More
The former national security adviser is in talks to testify before two Congressional committees, which are probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
3:48 | 03/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for General Mike Flynn sought immunity in exchange for testimony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46503917,"title":"General Mike Flynn sought immunity in exchange for testimony","duration":"3:48","description":"The former national security adviser is in talks to testify before two Congressional committees, which are probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election.","url":"/WNT/video/general-mike-flynn-sought-immunity-exchange-testimony-46503917","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.