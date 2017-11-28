Transcript for Global warming affecting polar bear migration, experts say

Finally tonight here, our Amy robach and her journey into the arctic and what the polar bears are telling us. Reporter: Our journey begins with boarding this small plane? Fairbanks, Alaska. Our destination, the isolated island village in Alaska, the population, just 239. A stark and striking landscape, but not quite the snow-blanketed area you may expect. We head out and soon find what we came for. We left the shore three minutes ago. There are four polar bears right there, swimming in the water. A mother with triplets. These bears, a drab shade of brown, wearing the signs of spending too much time on muddy land. Polar bears' natural environment is on sea ice, but in summer, the ice melts, forcing the bears to forage on land. Today, they're stranded for nearly three months. Scientists say it's due to global warming. 30 years ago, you could sit here and see ice on the ocean. There's none now. Reporter: The village on top of the world, the frontline of a changing planet.

