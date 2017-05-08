Transcript for GM issues a world-wide recall affecting nearly 700,000 trucks

Time now for the index and the worldwide recall. General motors recalling nearly 800,000 Chevy Silverado 1500 and gmc pickup trucks. They could lose power steering turning at low speeds. Breaking news at Fox News. Host Eric Bolling suspended pending an investigation currently under way. The fox anchor accused of sending lewd texts to female colleagues. Just the latest sex scandal to rock the network. Bolling saying through a lawyer he does not believe he sent any such communications. In Russia, Vladimir Putin's summer vacation is playing like an action adventure movie starring himself. Take a look at this. The Kremlin releases images of the Russian president fishing on a lake in siberia, no shirt of course. And spear fishing in a camo wet suit. And macho poses showing his sportive life. And a '80s reboot of a classic. YouTube doing a ten-part sequel to "Karate kid" it picks up 30 years after he defeated him right there with that famous crane kick. YouTube beating others nor the remake rights. Ralph Macchio and William zapia reprising their roles. The debut is 2018. I can not wait for that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.