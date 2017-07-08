Transcript for GOP members angling to replace Trump: Reports

We turn now to president trump lashing out tonight after a report in "The New York Times" suggesting vice president Mike pence might be getting ready to run for president himself in 2020. The report points to among other things, the many trips pence has made in just the first 200 days in office. ABC's chief white house correspondent, Jonathan Karl, with what the vice president is now saying tonight. Reporter: President trump tonight is settling in to his 17 day stay at his New Jersey golf club -- Everyone having a good time? Reporter: But don't call it a vacation. Trump tweeting, this is not a vacation. Meetings and calls. And that he's "Working hard" and is "Going to New York next week for more meetings." That isn't all president trump's tweeting about. He's upset with "The New York Times," apparently, about this report suggesting fellow Republicans and possibly even his own vice president are positioning themselves to run for president in 2020, if trump himself does not run. "The New York Times" says vice president pence's schedule is so full of political events that Republicans joke that he is acting more like a second-term vice president hoping to clear the field than a no. 2 sworn in a little over six months ago. Presence has traveled extensively since the inauguration in just the first 200 days he's made at least 26 trips across the country, including stops in Ohio, Florida and Iowa. The vice president shot down the report, issuing an official statement calling it "Disgraceful and offensive." Meanwhile, one of the president's top advisers is conceding that his support has begun to slip a bit. His approval rating among Republicans and conservatives and trump voters is down slightly. It needs to go up. They are telling him just enact your program -- Reporter: But the president himself seems to disagree, tweeting today "The trump base is far bigger and stronger than ever before." So let's bring in Jonathan Karl live many bah tonight, and the president has said he is away at his golf club for 17 days in part, because of the renovations at the white house? Reporter: The entire west wing has been emptied, including the oval office. Contractors are repainting the walls walls, refinishing the floors, putting in new carpet, and replacing a 27-year-old heating and air-conditioning system. This is a $3.4 million renovation project that was approved and planned under the Obama administration, and we expect it to be finished by the time the president returns later this mob B. Jon Karl live in Washington. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.