Transcript for Gov. Chris Christie guest hosts on sports radio show

cries crisis. Back here at home, you remember the pictures of Chris kiss ti on the beach closed to the public. Today, the governor guest hoet hosting on sports radio, and some of the callers giving hip an earful. Here's ABC's David Wright. Reporter: Today, on one of America's most popular sports radio shows, America's least popular governor. New Jersey's Chris Christie was feeling the heat for that family beach day on the Jersey shore. Mike in montclair. What's up, Mike? Governor, next time you want sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat In a car and go to one that's open to all your constituents. Hey -- Reporter: Christie's beach outing over the July 4th holiday caused a national scandal because this particular beach was closed to the general public due to a state government shutdown. You know, Mike, I love getting calls from communists in montclair. Communists in montclair? You're a bully, governor, and I don't like bullies. You know what? And listen -- I'm not the one who came on the air -- You're a bully. Hey, hold on, Mike. Your entire career. I'm not the guy came on the air, swore on the air -- Who swore? Get the heck out of here. You're swearing on the air, Mike. You're a bum. Reporter: First there was bridgegate, and now beachgate. It's taken a serious toll on Christie's popularity. A new poll out today shows his approval rating at a dismal 15%, David. David, thank you.

