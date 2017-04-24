Transcript for Government shutdown looms ahead

Good evening. It's great to have you with us on a Monday night. We begin what could be the most important week for the trump presidency so far. That other countdown tonight, the government running out of money Saturday. His 100th day. He wants the wall along the Mexican border in the budget. Some Democrats say it's a nonstarter and our new poll finds president trump with a 42% approval rating. That's the lowest of any president since 1945, but a very telling number tonight of those who voted for him 96% say they would absolutely vote for him again. ABC's chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: Forget the 100 days milestone. The top agenda item in Washington this week may be keeping the government from shutting down. Funding runs out midnight Friday, and right now the two sides are locked in a disagreement over whether the next spending bill will include money to start work on president trump's border wall. How confident are you that there will not be a shutdown? Can you from that podium guarantee that there will not be a government shutdown? I can't guarantee. How close can you get to a guarantee? They feel very confident that that won't happen. So he won't insist that his priorities get funded on the border, the wall, increased security? That's not what I said. Reporter: Democrats are saying there's no way they'll agree to money for the wall. The white house says it's the president's top priority. Although during the campaign he offered a different idea on how to pay for it. And who's gonna pay for the wall? Mexico! Who's gonna pay for the wall? Mexico! Who's gonna pay for the wall? Mexico! I've never done that before. That's actually cute. Reporter: Shortly after taking office, the president told David Muir at first taxpayers would likely foot the bill and then get paid back. Are you going to direct U.S. Funds to pay for this wall or will American taxpayers pay for the wall? We're gonna be starting those negotiations relatively soon, and we will be in a form reimbursed by Mexico which I -- So they'll pay us back? Absolutely. 100%. Reporter: As for the 100 days marker -- In my first 100 days. In our first 100 days -- just think about what we can accomplish in the first 100 days. Reporter: The president has certainly shaken up Washington, signing more than two dozen executive orders, he's on pace to sign more in 100 days than any president since fdr. But during the campaign, he promised action on ten different pieces of legislation in his first 100 days. But he's only move forward with one so far, with repeal and replace Obamacare. Right now, he's 0 for 10. Only one of those has actually been introduced. Right, and I think he's going to continue to work with congress. As he says in that document, "I will work with congress to achieve these things. We are going to continue to work with congress to achieve those." But why have nine of them not even been introduced? I think, when you look at what he has done, the supreme court justice, the executive orders, the number of legislation. There's a lot that has gotten done. There's a scramble this week to get things down before day, including talks on reviving the health care plan. And the white house promises a new tax plan will be released Wednesday. In an interview with the ap, the president acknowledged that succeeding in government is more complicated than business. "Everything, pretty much everything you do in government involves heart," he said. "Whereas, in business most things don't involve heart. In fact, in business you're actually better off without it." So, let's get to Jon Karl. As you know, national security also playing a big role in the first 100 days. . The strike in Syria, the bomb in Afghanistan and now we're learning all 100 U.S. Senators have been invited to the white house for a briefing by the president on North Korea. By the president's national security team. Including the secretaries of state and defense. The director of national intelligence and the chairman of joints chief of staff. David, it's not unusual to have a briefing like this. What's highly unusual for it to happen here at the white house. You'll be watching all week long.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.