Fifth-grade teacher gifts oversized Easter baskets to each student at his school

Brent Walker requested that his Facebook friends give him $10 each to buy the baskets for his students; he raised more than $700, making it possible for him to purchase baskets for the whole school.
1:45 | 04/01/18

{"id":54166064,"title":"Fifth-grade teacher gifts oversized Easter baskets to each student at his school","duration":"1:45","description":"Brent Walker requested that his Facebook friends give him $10 each to buy the baskets for his students; he raised more than $700, making it possible for him to purchase baskets for the whole school. ","url":"/WNT/video/grade-teacher-gifts-oversized-easter-baskets-student-school-54166064","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
