Transcript for A grandfather in Florida is surprised with a colorful birthday gift

Finally tonight here, America strong. The beloved grandfather with a whole new view. Noah Stafford of Lakeland, Florida, is about to open a very special birthday gift. His grandchildren gathered around. The grandfather has been color-blind his entire life and his family has a surprise. The color for the color blind. Color for the color blind. I am color blind. Laughter from the family and then an expla mags from his son. These are special glasses. That when people wear them that are color blind get to see color just as we all see. It came with balloons and all that. Oh, my. I can put these on. Like they were supposed to be. Reporter: Then, he puts them on. His daughter Molly giving dad a hug. For the first time in 60 years, he's seeing the colors. Special credibilityive glasses that have helped so many. There are millions who have suffered from a color deficiency. It turns out color is something that he's been working with his whole life. He's landscaper. Tonight, he sent us a photo smiling in his garden. Grand grandpa, we're cheering for you tonight. I'm David Muir I hope to see you right back here tomorrow.

