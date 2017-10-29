Transcript for Growing questions about an inmate who escaped from a West Virginia jail

Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex. Next, to the story of a jail escapee making it all the way from West Virginia to Mexico. A case they're trying to get to the bottom of. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, the big question. How did this happen? A West Virginia inmate dressed in plain clothes casually walks out of jail. Guards not realizing he was missing until two days later. U.S. Marshals catching him in Texas, on the run for four days, trying to cross into Mexico. This is either an inside job, or out and out incompetence. Reporter: Pe was supposed to be in court Friday morning to be sentenced. Authorities say these security images show him at 6:00 A.M., in khaki pants and a dark pullover leaving jail. Despite multiple head counts, officials say he was not known to be missing until 7:00 P.M. Thursday night, 37 hours later. But this lawyer says staff knew sooner than that. He says he alerted officials himself after his client, another inmate told him somebody had escaped. Had to let the jail know somebody had escaped. Reporter: The state says they are investigating the escape. So far, four prison guards have been suspended without pay.

