Guardian angel helps Loyola Chicago basketball team enter the Sweet 16

More
Loyola-Chicago basketball team credits 98-year-old nun, Sister Jean, with helping cheer, pray and ultimately lead them to the Sweet 16.
1:41 | 03/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Guardian angel helps Loyola Chicago basketball team enter the Sweet 16

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53839878,"title":"Guardian angel helps Loyola Chicago basketball team enter the Sweet 16 ","duration":"1:41","description":"Loyola-Chicago basketball team credits 98-year-old nun, Sister Jean, with helping cheer, pray and ultimately lead them to the Sweet 16. ","url":"/WNT/video/guardian-angel-helps-loyola-chicago-basketball-team-enter-53839878","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.