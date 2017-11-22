Transcript for Former gymnastics team doctor pleads guilty to sexually abusing seven young girls in his care

Next, to a stunning abuse of trust. A former gymnastics team doctor pleading guilty to sexually abusing seven young girls in his care, but more than 100 girls and women have come forward to say that he assaulted them, as well, including three gold medalists from America's 2012 olympic team. ABC's Paula Faris on the doctor brought to justice. Reporter: Tonight, that former doctor for gymnastics brightest stars. Guilty as stated. Reporter: As he pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct. Three of Larry Nassar's victims under 13 years old. I'm so horribly sorry that this was like a match that turned into forest fire out of control. Reporter: Beyond today's criminal case, at least 125 women have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them under the guise of medical treatments. Olympic all-around champion gabby Douglas, now the latest athlete to say she was abused by Nassar, posting, "For years, we were conditioned to stay silent." Teammates and gold medalists Mckayla Maroney and Aly raisman also coming forward in recent weeks. Today, raisman tweeting, "Larry is a monster, not a doctor." And earlier telling "60 minutes" -- What did usa gymnastics do and Larry Nassar do to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up? Reporter: Tonight, usa gymnastics says they are "Very sorry that any athlete was harmed by Larry Nassar," adding the organization reported him to the FBI in 2015. Nasser faces a minimum of 25 years behind bars. At his sentencing in January, his accusers will be able to make statements.

