Transcript for Hashtag Oprah2020 goes viral during Golden Globes

and to the golden globe awards overnight, and that new movement, time's up. But it was Oprah Winfrey who was the star of the show last night, with her powerful and stirring speech and new questions about whether or not she'll run for president in 2020. What her long-time partner said overnight that began the headlines immediately. There was no hiding the headlines that have dominated the news for months on sexual harassment in Hollywood and beyond. Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen. Reporter: And throughout the night, moments of victory. For women and for the new campaign, time's up. Nicole kidman, "Big little lies." Reporter: "Big little lies," produced by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole kidman, winning over and over again. Wow, the power of women. Reporter: But there were also the reminders of the progress yet to be made. Natalie portman and Ron Howard introducing the nominees for best director. And here are the all-male nominees. Reporter: And there was Oprah Winfrey. The first black woman to win the S Cecil B. Demille lifetime achievement award. And she remembered watching the oscars in 1964. In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother's house in Milwaukee, watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for best actor at the 36th academy awards. She opened the envelope and said five words that literally made history. "The winner is Sidney Poitier." And I'd never seen a black man being celebrated like that. And it is not lost on me that at this moment, there are some little girls watching as I become the first black woman to be given this same award. Reporter: Oprah spoke of being inspired by the women who have felt strong enough to speak up. So, I want tonight to express gratitude to all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault because they, like my mother, had children to feed and bills to pay and dreams to pursue. They're the women whose names we'll never know. For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men. But their time is up. Their time is up. Reporter: And during her speech, the hashtag going viral, #oprah2020. So, wait all the girls watching here now to know that a new day is on the horizon. When nobody ever has to say "Me too" again. Thank you. Reporter: The L.A. Times overnight asking Oprah's long-time partner stdman graham if she'll run for president. He said, "It's up to the people, she would absolutely do it." Bloomberg said in a brief interview backstage, Winfrey herself was told #oprah2020 was circulating on Twitter, and asked whether she planned to run. "I don't. Er don't," she said. And this is what she told her friend Gayle king in October. 2020, I'm wondering if you've narrowed down your short list of V.P. Candidates. She's lost her mind now. No, I haven't. No, no. It took me a minute to follow. 2020, I was thinking of the show. People ask it all the time. Even I am now starting to think the rules changed about running for president. There will be no running for office of any kind for me. I like she was thinking of the show "20/20." She can come tell us any 250i78. The white house is weighing in on this. The deputy press secretary saying, quote, we welcome the challenge, whether it be Oprah Winfrey or anybody else.

