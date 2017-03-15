Transcript for Hawaii judge temporarily blocks President Trump's revised travel ban

Tonight a federal judge just a short time ago has blocked president Trump's new travel ban before it could go into effect. This is now the second major defeat for the trump white house on their proposed bans. The president and his White House waited for weeks to come up with a replacement a new travel ban. After the first one run and a major legal hurdles. In multiple federal courts to news breaking this evening so let's go right to ABC's chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl tonight John any reaction from the White House. David a senior administration official tells me the White House. Firmly believes the president was well within his legal authority would this executive order they will continue to fight this in court. But make no mistake. This was a searing defeat for the president. It was supposed to take affected a matter of hours but tonight president trump signature domestic security proposal has been thrown into limbo once again. If federal judge you know why he placed a halt on the executive order. To temper early band travelers from six Muslim majority countries and suspend the refugee program. You don't think. This was done by a judge for political reasons do you know all. This ruling makes us look weak version one of the band rolled out with a little noticed caused chaos at airports. The revised band exempted green card holder's and travelers with the existing visa is. But more than a half dozen states filed suit to stop it Hawaii argued it discriminates on the basis of nationality and religion. And it would harm the State's universities. And tourism industry and they pointed to these comments from the plan's architect. Fundamentally. You're still gonna have the same. Basic pulse the outcome for the country. A YE argued Miller's statement proves the bands didn't really change at all. So the first executive order blocked by the courts now the second executive order. Blocked by the courts. But the White House believes that they are ultimately on strong legal ground here and are prepared to take this case all the way to the Supreme Court David. Jon Karl in Washington John thank you.

