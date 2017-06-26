Transcript for New health care plan could leave millions uninsured

Tonight, what we have learned about why this happened. And good evening. I'm Tom llamas in for David tonight, and we begin with that breaking news from capitol hill tonight. The senate's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, facing an uphill climb. Senate majority leader, Mitch Mcconnell aiming for a vote by the end of the week. The president sounding optimistic, but there is resistance from a growing number of senators from their own party. Resistance too at town halls in protest around the country. Just today, this in Bloomington, Indiana, and tonight, the congressional budget office predicting that the plan would leave millions more Americans uninsured while raising the premiums for the most vulnerable. ABC's Mary Bruce starts us off on capitol hill. Have you made a decision? No comment right now. Reporter: With the pressure mounting, tonight Republicans are scrambling to negotiate. Do you think you will get to yes? I'm trying to. Keep in mind what the real choice is. It's the Republican bill that has a lot of good things that should satisfy a lot of Republicans or Obamacare. This is the art of the possible and the art of getting 50 votes. Reporter: Tonight, the nonpartisan congressional budget office reveals the senate healthcare bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured over the next decade. 15 million more uninsured next year alone. While some young people could see their premiums go down, according to the cbo, a 64-year-old making roughly $57,000 a year could see their annual premium rise by nearly $14,000. Obviously, it's not good news. Reporter: Other Republicans will likely point to the potential savings. The deficit would plunge $321 billion by 2026. Republicans can afford to lose just two votes, but already five say they cannot support their own party's bill. Five more have voiced serious concerns. One of the biggest sticking points, the bill's plan to slash spending on medicaid by $800 billion. I'm also very concerned about the medicaid cuts, what it means to our most vulnerable citizens. Reporter: Today, Republican senator Ron Johnson, warns those hardest hit will be those working class Americans president trump calls "Forgotten." Unfortunately, the forgotten men and women remain ignored in both the house and senate bill and that's what I'm trying to press. Reporter: Candidate trump promised not to touch medicaid. Save medicare, medicaid and social security without cuts. Have to do it. Reporter: He recently called the house version of the bill, mean, and says the senate bill needs to have more heart. I don't think we're very far off. Famous last words. I think we are going to get there. Mary Bruce joins us now from capitol hill. So Mary, president trump just said it. He thinks they will get there. And he has been working the phones as well, but where do things stand right now? Reporter: Tom, the president has been reaching out. The vice president too. Republicans insist they want to get this done this week. But tonight, it's unclear how they plan to get the votes, and if they don't, the president tweeted perhaps they just let Obamacare crash and burn, Tom. The deadline fast approaching. Mary, thank you.

