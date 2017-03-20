Transcript for Hearing for Supreme Court nominee takes place on Capitol Hill

Thanks so much. To another high stakes hearing on capitol hill. This for that supreme court spot that has been vacant for more than a year. Neil Gorsuch getting a warm welcome after a remark. He faces tough questioning ahead. ABC's Terry Moran covers the supreme court for us. Reporter: Judge Neil Gorsuch in the crosshairs today -- But cool under fire, even having some fun. For the most part, though, judge Gorsuch just had to sit and smile and listen to the senators' statements, Republicans praising him -- I know from my own personal experience that you are one of the best judges in the country. Reporter: And Democrats challenging him, demanding to know if he could rule against president trump, if the FBI probe into links between Russia and the trump campaign comes before the court. The possibility of the supreme court needing to enforce a subpoena against the president is no longer idle speculation. Reporter: Then it was Gorsuch's turn. I do. Reporter: And he got personal, thanking his wife. I love you so much. Reporter: Emotionally remembering a beloved uncle, who died last month. A hero of mine and a lifelong episcopal priest. Reporter: And he praised the judges he called his mentors, including the one he would replace, justice Scalia. Now, we didn't agree about everything. The justice fished with the enthusiasm of a new Yorker. He thought the harder you slapped the line on the water, somehow the more the fish would love it. Lots of laughs from that hearing. Terry Moran joins us from the supreme court, and it was a day to get to know judge Gorsuch, but what are his chances of confirmation? Reporter: They are spoiling for a fight, furious about what happened to Merrick gor land who never got a hearing. Democrats think they can show him as too friendly. Not good for working men and women, but the effort has been scatter shot, low intensity, and as we saw, Gorsuch has a genial and disarming personality. It's hard to portray him as a judicial villain. Terry, thank you P. Overseas tonight, a provocation from North Korea.

