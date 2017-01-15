Transcript for Heartbreaking and Joyful Reunion for 18-Year-Old Kamiyah

Rob, thank you. And next to the incredible heartbreak when a baby was snatched from a maternity ward nearly two decades ago. Now, that baby is 18 years old, together with her birth parents for the first time. Also, emotional details from the man who raised that little girl, who thought it was his daughter. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, the heartwarming images of a family reunited. 18 years after being kidnapped, a smiling daughter. Her biological father full of gratitude. I love her. I was glad to see her. I love her. Reporter: But there's heartache for the man who thought he was her father. I named her. It's a name I had for years. Alexis Kelly. The love of my life. Reporter: Charles Manigo says his then-girlfriend Gloria Williams told him she gave birth to their daughter while he was away. They raised her from the time she was a newborn, sharing custody for years. DNA testing uncovering the truth. Alexis was in fact baby kamayah, snatched from a Florida hospital in 1998. Manigo and Alexis now dealing with the shocking news. One of the hardest things she said on Friday was, dad, I love you, even though she knows what's going on. Reporter: Tonight, 51-year-old Williams is behind bars, facing charges for the kidnapping. Police say she posed as a nurse and snuck the newborn out of the hospital, starting a frantic search. I just want to know where my baby is. I just want my baby back. Reporter: Manigo showing us childhood photos of Alexis, a child he says everyone loved. I talk to her every day. The attention is overwhelming to her. She's still processing everything. It's a shock to me. It's a bigger shock to her. Reporter: He says even though he's not her biological father, he'll always be there for her. She's still my child. I love her just that much. That's not going to change. She's the love of my life. She's still my child. Reporter: A tough situation for everyone involved. Williams is behind bars, awaiting extradition to Florida. So much joy and sadness at the same time. Eva, thank you.

