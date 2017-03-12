Transcript for High school athlete who had left leg amputated defies the odds

Finally, the comeback. The high school athlete born with a disability, and tonight, the surprise gift. For four quarters, we're going crazy. Reporter: On the freshman football team at Wadsworth high school in Ohio, there are a lot of tough players. Game, game, baby. Reporter: But no one tougher than number 16, Zack Patterson. It is hard enough to play football with two legs. With one, that's amazing. Reporter: You heard that right. Zack is a quarterback and linebacker who only has one leg. Zack was born with a deformity, no left ankle. To give him the best possible chance to walk and run, doctors had to amputate. He just learned other ways to do stuff. When he was 4, he started playing soccer and then he wanted to play baseball. Then he wanted to play football. Reporter: But by the time he got to high school, the game became much more competitive and he could no longer keep up. 110% was not even close to what I had to be at. Reporter: Zack was ready to give up. There was one solution. A new, more expensive prosthetic. $40,000, a price tag the pattersons say their insurance would not cover because it was deemed a luxury. But then a local doctor heard about Zack's problem. We should give them the life that they deserve. Reporter: Dr. A.J. Seth called hanger prosthetics and told them about Zack. Hanger agreed to help. And this is the moment Zack learned his football career was not over. You're going to get what you want. Are you serious? They're going to pitch in. You're going to play football again. Reporter: Zack is back out on the football field. Let's go, Zack. Reporter: Making tackles and progress, one step at a time. A big thanks for news 5, Cleveland. We thank you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. Good night. (Birds chirping) ( ??? )

