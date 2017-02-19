Transcript for Home security cameras being hacked into and streamed live online

concerns over home security cameras. They've become smaller and cheaper, but also easier to hack. And your private moments could go public. But as Adrienne Bankert tells us, there's an easy way to avoid this invasion of privacy. Reporter: Tonight, a wake-up call for families using home surveillance cameras. They could be broadcasting your private moments 24/4. We have security cameras to protect them. And I feel like I've failed. Reporter: This mom terrified when she found out her daughter's every move was streamed online. People watching them dressing, sleeping, playing, it's a parent's worst nightmare. Reporter: Uncovering those live streams just takes a simple online search. We found one with a family's driveway. Another catching parents and kids come and go at this Boston school. Here's how it works. Hackers find the ip addresses of the camera online and then try to crack your password. And if you haven't changed that initial password, you're vulnerable. Anybody can look up the manual and find my information. Very often, the password is 1234. Reporter: Experts say you should change the password every

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.