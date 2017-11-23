Transcript for Homeless veteran teaches nation about what it means to give

Finally tonight, a homeless veteran living on the streets in Philadelphia, teaching an entire nation about what it means to give. His selfless act of giving $20 sparking an outpouring of support this Thanksgiving. Tonight, he's America strong. And ABC's Ariel reshef has the story. Reporter: When Kate Mclure's car ran out of gas in the middle of the night on a Philadelphia interstate, a stranger came to her rescue. 34-year-old Johnny Bobbitt Jr., And he said, don't worry about it, I got you. And then he came back with a gas can and put gas in my tank. Reporter: She'd learn Johnny was a veteran, a former paramedic who fell on hard times. He'd spent his last $20 so Kate could fill up and get home. That random act of kindness so moving, Kate set up go fund me page to help Johnny get back on his feet. Ya'll did all that? That is awesome. Reporter: Kate and her boyfriend, mark, surprising Johnny with the news. There are a lot of people out there, man, that are trying to help. A lot. Reporter: Johnny, grateful. That changes my life right there. Reporter: But what happened next floored them all. Thousands of strangers began chipping in, writing in from all over the world. It's unbelievable. It's crazy how many people have seen it and shared it. Reporter: Tonight, that go fund me page raising more than $250,000. This Thanksgiving, Johnny off the streets and planning to get recertified as a paramedic. Kate and mark plan to use the rest of that money to help others like Johnny. Don't judge a book by its cover. I mean, he's such an awesome guy. I can us being friends for, hopefully forever. Ariel reshef, ABC news, new York. More than $200,000 raised, and that number still growing tonight. Our thanks to Ariel for that story. And our thanks to you for watching. I'm Tom llamas in New York. "Gma" first thing in the morning. And I'll see you right back here tomorrow night. For David and all of us here, have a great Thanksgiving. Good night.

